Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Scott Hall & Shawn Michaels In WWE

Kevin Nash has acknowledged that he smoked hash during his time in WWE when he was part of the Kliq. The WWE Hall of Famer was of course part of the infamous backstage group during his WWE run as Diesel in the early to mid-1990s, and on last week’s episode of Kliq This he talked about how he, Shawn Michaels, and Scott Hall got stoned at a WWE show at once point. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On smoking hash with Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels: “We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, ‘Let’s get stoned.’ Hash is more like a body bust … I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill.”

On their reaction when a police officer saw smoking: “Scott didn’t panic. [The officer] said, “Ah, f*** off. Don’t be pissing in the f***ing alleyway.”

On how Vince McMahon would have reacted if he knew: “Vince would’ve fired us.”