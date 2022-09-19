Kevin Nash Recalls Suing WCW Over Merchandise Sales, Discusses WWE Merch Deal

Kevin Nash says he never got a merchandise check from WCW, and recently discussed suing the company over the situation. On the latest episode of Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he never got paid merchandise revenue from WCW and talked about how he sued the company after it went out of business. Nash also talked about his current merchandise deal with WWE, saying that it’s enough for him to retire on; you can check out the highlights below:

On his merchandise sales from WCW: “I don’t recall ever seeing a merchandise check in WCW. Not a dime. The minute they went out of business, I sued them.”

On his current royalties on merchandise with WWE: “Well we got the big one when we came back from Turner [to WWE]. It was a 50/50 split with the company and the three of us [Nash, Hall, & Hogan] each got 16.7%… It sold, man. I still get that quarterly. It’s nice, it’s a retirement. It’s definitely — it’s enough money for me to retire.”

On Hogan getting merchandise money from WCW: “I’m sure he did. I’m sure that he saw it, yeah. No, this is why I sued them, knowing that I could get a decent settlement without much of a fight, because I mean their records were f**king, they were shredding records and s**t, man. It wasn’t gonna look good for a Fortune 500 to be running the way they were.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Kliq This with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.