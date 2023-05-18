wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Reflects On Not Getting Wrestlemania X8 Match With Steve Austin
May 18, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about not getting a match with Steve Austin at Wrestlemania X8, although he was considered. Instead, Scott Hall got the match and was defeated by Austin in under ten minutes.
Nash said: “Me and Austin. I was as close as you can get. I was runner-up. I was Miss Congeniality at WrestleMania 18. Steve and I were too close. He didn’t want to beat me … I would have done the job in a heartbeat.“
