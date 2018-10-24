Kevin Nash Reportedly Says nWo Reunion to Gauge Interest in Hall of Fame Induction

– According to a user on Reddit, Kevin Nash said that the upcoming nWo reunion event is being done in order to gauge interest in a WWE Hall of Fame induction. The user posted to the Squared Circle subreddit and talked about his experience at Gump City Con in Mobile, Alabama this past weekend, noting that Nash “did a [Q&A] panel and discussed the upcoming nWo reunion and how it’s just a bunch of [Q&A] parties to gauge interest for inducting them into the hall of fame.”

The reunion event is set for this Saturday in Orlando, Florida. WWE is not directly involved in the event, but has been promoting it on social media.