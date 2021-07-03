wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Reportedly Set As Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest
July 2, 2021
Kevin Nash will be Steve Austin’s next interview guest on Broken Skull Sessions, per a new report. According to WWE Network News, Nash will be the guest for the July 11th show.
The synopsis of the show reads:
Steve Austin and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discuss everything from “Big Daddy Cool” and The Kliq to The nWo and the Monday Night War, as well as never-before-heard road stories.
