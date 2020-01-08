Kevin Nash Says He Was Retired Due to Being ‘Deformed and Basically Crippled,’ Shares Before and After Photos Showcasing His Recovery

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noted on Twitter that he was retired. He later spoke more on the matter on his social media account, sharing before and after photos of how bad his legs were before undergoing a knee replacement surgery, physical rehab, and getting his hips realigned.

Kevin Nash wrote,”The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters fuck off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love.”

According to Nash, his knee injury goes all the way back to 1986, before he transitioned over to pro wrestling. He described in an earlier tweet that he was essentially working on one leg for the entirety of his wrestling career. You can check out Nash’s tweets and see the photos he shared below.

How after wrestling once in 2 years as a favor is it news I'm retired? I had a knee replacement and stem cell therapy to heal my wounds. Now I'm in the best physical shape as far as function than I've been since 1986 when I destroyed my right knee. I worked 29 years on one leg. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 6, 2020