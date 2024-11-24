Kevin Nash Reveals His Favorite Incarnation of Kane

– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his favorite incarnation of WWE Hall of Famer Kane. Nash cited the period when Kane was talking through a voice box.

Nash said Kane (via WrestlingInc.com), “When Kane was talking through that voice box and he said a few things? I think that, that was like — that was such an over Kane, and that’s what — by far my favorite edition of Glenn was that, you know, he shot the f**king lightning or thunder out of his hands.