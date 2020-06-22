wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Reveals He Recently Had Shoulder Surgery (Pics)

June 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Nash

In a couple of posts to Instagram, Kevin Nash revealed that he recently had shoulder surgery, showing the aftermath and scars. When Matt Morgan asked him what happened in the comments, he wrote: “52 years of lifting weights.”

It’s unknown exactly what the surgery was for, but Nash noted that he had a “golf ball in my joint.”

