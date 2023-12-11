Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Stars Were Paid Per TV Event In 1994

On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (per Fightful), WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash reflected on the pay in 1994 that Vince McMahon offered to its wrestlers for TV events.

Nash was the WWE Champion from November 1994 to November 1995, but had been working in WCW prior to the jump.

Nash stated, “We got paid $75 for a TV day and that was to cover hotel, food, and a rental car. 90% of TVs were done in the northeast. You tell me how many people, even in 1994, $75. (It didn’t cover the room), let alone a town car, gas, going over a couple of bridges. Horizontal bridge was $7 back then. You could get a $200 draw against your Pikeville house show payment of $170. I’ve actually seen people get checks and owe the company money, not even making $200 a day on the road.”