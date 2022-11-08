– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed the advice he gave WWE Superstar AJ Styles before his first WrestleMania match against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on his advice to AJ Styles at his first WrestleMania in 2016: “I remember AJ’s first WrestleMania. He was just like ‘F*** man, I just want to get through this,’ because they ran him ragged. I said no, I said that’s what they do, they rob you of these moments. I said cherish this because one day you’re going to be my age knowing that you’re never going to get out there again, and you’ll wish to God that you savored this moment that you have right now.”

Nash on how Styles responded: “He said ‘Well go f*** yourself. I said okay, I was just trying to help.”