Kevin Nash Reveals When Scott Hall Told Him He Was Jumping to WCW

On the latest edition of the Kliq This Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc), Kevin Nash talked about when Scott Hall first told him his plans to jump to WCW. Of course, Hall, Nash, and Hulk Hogan joined to form the nWo in WCW in 1996 and sparked a surge in wrestling interest. Nash also talked about how AEW’s handling of Hangman Page as champion reminded him of how WWE handled his own WWE Title run, comparing AEW having Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson wrestle to a draw in Page’s first title defense to Nash and Bret Hart wrestling to a draw in Nash’s first WWE Title defense. Highlights from Nash’s comments are below.

On when Scott Hall first told him he’s going to WCW: “[Scott Hall] tells me he’s leaving and I think we’re — I want to think that we’re in West Virginia because he gives me like, ‘I’m gone’. He tells the number and I’m like, ‘Wow. 180 days?’ But I’m on top and I was still on top when Bret wouldn’t take the powerbomb at that In Your House in Louisville. I said — I walked in the locker room. We’re here in the shower again, and I just looked at him and I said, ‘F*ck. I’m joining you.'”

On how Hangman Page’s AEW Title run reminded him of his own WWE Title run: “I always like to watch how people handle, when they make somebody champion for the first time and that Hangman [Adam Page] became a champion for AEW. I see where they’re going to have Bryan Danielson fight him … They went like f*cking a draw and I said, ‘Ooh. Royal Rumble. That f*cking match I had with Bret 29 run-ins’. It’s like, my first f*cking title defense is a f*cking draw. Like, wow. Way to put the f*cking bank behind me.”