– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the ripple effects Steve Austin suffering a neck injury had back at WWE SummerSlam 1997. Kevin Nash stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If Steve doesn’t get hurt, I don’t think Rock hits the f***in’ heights that he does. Like everything happens for a reason, because, basically … I mean, not to be a d***, but Rock has came out and said that when he sees something that gets over, he takes it. When Steve went down with the neck injury, f***in’ Dwayne took a lot of f***in’ Steve’s s*** and incorporated it into what he did. And lo and behold, Steve comes back.”