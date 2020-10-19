Kevin Nash On Why He’s Impressed With Sasha Banks, His Frustrations With Lack Of Selling In This Era Of Pro Wrestling

In a recent interview on That Hashtag Show, Kevin Nash discussed why he’s impressed with Sasha Banks, the lack of selling in this era of pro wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

On lack of selling in wrestling: “Nobody sells shit. To me, it’s just like nobody sells anything. To us, it was always to sell and get the double downs and the falses. Now with guys kicking out on one on moonsaults…..I also don’t want to be the guy – I remember guys that were our agents when we broke in saying ‘Kid, we used to do 60 minutes through’ and you watch 60 minutes through and they’re in a headlock for 48 minutes of it. Everything evolves. I think sometimes the women have better psychology than the guys do.”

On what impresses him about Sasha Banks: “I thought her match at SummerSlam that she lost – I thought the psychology was amazing at the end. There were several times where they had it – ‘Is she gonna tap, no she doesn’t tap’ and they worked it back and forth. I thought I’m not seeing that anywhere else. I’m seeing it here, I’m seeing it in her match…..she has that swag. She’s the total package.”

On the evolution of big men in wrestling and doing more high-flying moves: “I think it’s great that they can do it. I remember one time I was still kind of Shawn’s bodyguard – we had a tag match and Scott was on the other side. I called a leapfrog spot and we got in the back and Scott looked at me and said ‘Fuck dude, you’re the biggest guy in the federation and you’re avoiding contact.’ I go ‘I’m trying to be athletic’ and he goes ‘Your money is that you’ll bump, that’s one thing you’ll do, you’ll feed a comeback. He says what you do is you cut the ring off and get a guy in the corner and you pound him. That’s what you do. That’s why it works.”

