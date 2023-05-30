Kevin Nash Says AEW’s In-Ring Style Is Reckless, If He Ever Watched ECW

On the latest episode of Kliq THIS, Kevin Nash talked about the AEW style, something he thinks is reckless, and thinks AEW not having house shows is part of the problem. You can check out some highlights below:

On the AEW style: “I’ll just use the term reckless. You know, I mean, how many times can Sammy Guevara f**king do a 55 gainer and hit a guy perfectly going through a table or a ladder or before he f**king misses and. You know, like they’re…so their style is…they’re not very regular.”

On whether he watched ECW: “I used to watch it when I came down here and did TV’s like when we did Saturday Night Live and it was on real late on Sunshine. I didn’t see it in Arizona. I didn’t see a lot of it, but you know, that was one of the deals that bankrupted them. They went to Sunshine in Florida and MSG in New York. Yeah, they [WWE] had me for a while on that show Rivals. They would just like we would do like eight shows and they’d be like, you know, Batista versus Triple H, the Rival. Well, I was working for the other company at the time, so I didn’t see a fucking benefit. So I’d have to sit there at home and watch YouTube and write notes, and I’m like, ‘f**k this man, feels like work.’

