Kevin Nash Says Cody Rhodes Is The Perfect WWE Champion Right Now

Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. He said (per Fightful),

“They just came off that WrestleMania run, they’re over in Europe. I’m sorry, man, but the only old-school guy that’s still in that locker room, that’s of the new era, is Cody. Cody would work three hundred fucking days and wouldn’t bat an eye. That’s why he’s the perfect fucking champion right now. He’s not gonna take time off. He’s gonna show up an hour before anybody else does and sign 250 fucking belts. I’m just saying, when you look at it and they had that iron man thing, and it was Dom Mysterio, Seth, and it was Cody, and they were like 103 [matches], 108, 113, those were the workhorses for the year. There wasn’t a guy in our locker room that didn’t do 250.”