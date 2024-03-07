Kevin Nash Says Drew McIntyre Is Playing Himself for the First Time

– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash praised how Drew McIntyre has improved his character work in WWE since turning Heel. He stated the following on Drew McIntyre (via WrestlingInc.com):

“For me, Drew has ratcheted up the most because, think about it like [this]: six weeks ago, we were sitting here going, ‘How does he get the giant sword from town to town?’ And then the next thing you know, he’s like, ‘I’m not f*****g CM Punk,’ and then he sits down Indian style and says, ‘Don’t be looking up my skirt.’ And I’m just like, ‘I actually like — This is Drew.’ Drew, for the first time, is playing Drew, you know? He’s not the Scottish lad, he’s f*****g Drew. He just happens to be born and raised in Scotland. Anytime they tried to do that — I used to love when Sheamus was just Sheamus.”

Drew McIntyre picked up another big win last Monday on Raw, beating Jey Uso. Also, McIntyre is currently scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 on Sunday, April 7. The event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.