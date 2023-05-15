Kevin Nash Says His Neck Is Getting Worse, Needs Procedure To Fix It

In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash said his neck is getting worse and he will eventually need a procedure to fix it. He spoke about the issue causing compression on his nerve and mentioned a previous procedure he had.

He said: “That’s my major concern. I had MRIs done. My orthopedic doctor, he called and we went over it. He just said my neck, it’s always been bad, but it’s just getting worse. It’s starting to, the curve’s the wrong way, and I’m starting to get some compression on some of my nerves, and I’ve got stenosis. I’ve got a lot of things going on. The last time that I went down to a bio-accelerator, it was night and day. I’m not kidding you, it was 12-to-18 hours after that injected my neck that I got relief. I got instant relief. So I’m hoping, like my neck’s been bothering me for the last year. I went down to Tijuana, and I just think… they went into the side of my neck, and bio-accelerated it. I just seem to have gotten better results neck-wise [when they] bio-accelerated it. If this doesn’t work, if this isn’t at least a ground-rule double, if I’m not standing on second when this bitch is over, then my next move is, they’re gonna have to fuse my neck on several levels, and that’s something I’m not looking forward to. I’ve definitely paid the price, so now I’m just hoping.”

He also noted that the procedure includes getting needles injected into his neck. He added: “There’s some of the procedure there, and that’s yours truly face-down, and they’re injecting stem cells into my neck. I’ll be doing follow-ups, and while I’m down there, I’ll have a film crew following me around.“