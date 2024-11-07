– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash compared a rumored list of the top 10 salary earnings for the WWE roster. According to Nash, Roman Reigns appears to be making more than the entire WWE crew from 1993.

Nash said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I saw a list and I don’t know how accurate it is or not, but it had the salaries of the top 10 salaries in the WWE, and Roman was at 15 million dollars and I was talking to Hurricane we were going back and forth … I said, ‘F**k, Roman made more than the entire crew in ’93.'”

Roman Reigns was in action last Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. Reigns and The Usos lost a tag team bout to The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa pinned Reigns.