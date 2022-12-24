Kevin Nash Says Vince McMahon Wouldn’t Let Him Take a Role in Striptease

Kevin Nash recently revealed that he was up for a role in Striptease, but lost it because Vince McMahon wouldn’t let him do it. On a recent episode of Kliq This, Nash was reviewing one of his questionnaires from the back of a 1994 WWE Magazine and during the conversation about his list Favorite Actress (Demi Moore), he noted that he was up for the role that Ving Rhames eventually got, the head of security at the strip club Moore’s character worked in, but that McMahon didn’t want to let him go for as long as it would have taken to film. You can see highlights below:

On things he would have done differently: “I don’t know man, I don’t have — I’m one of those ‘no regret’ guys. I mean, I don’t do things like instinct, I kind of put thought into everything. So if I made a bad decision, it was thought out.”

On nearly getting the role in the film: “I read for the movie Striptease. And I was up for [the role], I mean, I nailed it. And I found out later on that they were very interested in using me, and Vince said, ‘No way.’ Like, ‘You’re not taking them for that long.’ So Ving Rhames got the part. I mean, he killed it, but yeah.”

