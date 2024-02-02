Kevin Nash Recalls Scary Situation When Driving to WWE Show In Snow

Kevin Nash recently shared a story of how he nearly ran into disaster while travelling to a WWE show with Triple H in snowy weather. The WWE Hall of Famer related the story on his Kliq This podcast, recalling how he and Triple H were in Montreal when they got a call to drive to Burlington for a show. During the trip, the car’s electrical system began to fade out and they made it to Vermont where the car died up the hill from a motel that they made it to. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the car dying in the snow: “I see the plow exit to the middle of the road. Well, this f**king snowplow, as it decides to go across, it doesn’t pick up its snow plow, it leaves a six-foot wall of snow across the highway… And then the lights inside of the car are starting to fade and the heat’s not as good.”

On discovering that the alternator was damaged: “I don’t know how, but maybe it wasn’t all the way snapped like we…we should’ve died. We should’ve been on the side of the road and died.”