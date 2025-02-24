Kevin Nash Comments on Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Thinks Balor Could Be Reheated At Any Time

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins from last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. He noted that he wanted Balor to win something important, but that Balor was good enough that he could be heated back up at any time.

He said: “You had the match with Seth and Finn. I can’t remember the last time Finn won a match of significance. I just didn’t see it being that night. He’s just one of those guys, man, he’s always right there. He’s a guy that you could light a fire under and get hot quick. Because everything he does looks good. It was a really solid main event. I just knew that Rollins was gonna go over.“