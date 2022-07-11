Kevin Nash Shares Memories of Scott Hall’s Final Days

Kevin Nash kept in regular touch with Scott Hall during the latter’s final days, and he shared his memories of Hall’s last days on his new podcast. Hall passed away in March and Hall noted on the premiere episode of his Kliq This podcast that he kept in touch with Hall toward the end. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On keeping in touch with Hall during his last days: “Two or three months go by, and the texts wouldn’t make sense, and I’d tell him I’d love him and hang in there. Scott was getting GrubHub and he had some Chinese takeout place that would bring him vodka. He told me all this s**t.”

“He was making some Kool-Aid, and he put the plastic pitcher up to the refrigerator and the ice went in it,” Nash said. “But a couple of the pieces of ice, as always, bounced out and landed on the floor. He went over, stirred it … he was going back to get something, and one of those pieces of ice caught his heel. He did the f*ckin’ whoopsy daisy and f*ckin’ landed and broke his other hip … He’s in the middle of his kitchen and he’s in so much pain, he can’t move. He tries to move several different times, he can’t move. Finally he passes out.”

“Wakes up, and at this point he’s just like, ‘I’m so dehydrated.’ And he’s got a defibrillator and a pacemaker in his heart, and he’s like ‘I’m gonna croak if I don’t get some fluids.’ So he turned and just gutted it and got his back to the cabinet and reached up with two hands he said like he was picking up a Fabergé egg, and got that pitcher of Kool-Aid and just drank it through the spout sip by sip. He said slowly he got enough to him that he was able to just drag himself, and he called 911 and they came and got him, and they took him to the hospital.”

On the weekend before Hall passed: “I got a call Sunday morning, God it was early, and it was Paul [Levesque]. Paul said that Scott had three heart attacks, and it didn’t look good.” The three heart attacks stemmed from a blood clot that got loose following his fall. Nash tried to get a flight to Atlanta, but had complications getting there. At that point, doctor said they were going take Hall off life support and estimated that it was only going to be about ten minutes until he passed on. All the Kliq guys got on speaker phone. We all talked to him. Cried, basically, is all we did.”