– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his prediction for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Crown Jewel this weekend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: “I’d say, if it was someplace besides Saudi Arabia, I’d be worried. But I say that Seth wins that.”

On his belief that Rollins will hang onto the belt for a while: “You really don’t need another hot … It’s almost like that belt isn’t even up for grabs. Like nobody go … like Drew’s going after but like, you know, it just seems like that belt is going to stay put for a while. I just don’t see with the numbers that they’re doing and the way their business is, I just don’t see them having to do anything controversial.”

The title match goes down on Sunday, November 4 at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is being held at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.