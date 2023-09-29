Kevin Nash Says Vince McMahon Spotlit Him Because He Was “Lean and Clean”

Speaking recently on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash offered some background on the circumstances that contributed to his title reigns in the early 1990s (per Wrestling Inc). According to Nash, he was pushed front and center for WWE and ended up setting the decade’s record for the longest title possession at the promotion. You can find a highlight from Nash and watch the full podcast below.

On being pushed as a champion by WWE: “My thing is this, I went from fucking Oz to having the IC, Tag, and World Title in three years,” Nash said. “Even though I was the lowest-drawing champion of all time or whatever people want to say about me, I still am the longest-reigning champion in the 1990s which [includes] the Attitude Era. I just happened to be the president during the depression. I wouldn’t change it. The reason I got everything I did … after the drug trials … I read someone say ‘You’re a good-looking giant dude — that’s why you got to where you got.’ No fucking shit! I was the biggest dude … I was lean and clean. That’s why I got pushed.”

On his reaction to being tapped as the front man for WWE: “I was just a guy Vince chose. What was I supposed to say? No?”