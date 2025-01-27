Kevin Nash Says Stem Cell Treatment Has Been Life-Changing For Him

Kevin Nash has been getting stem cell treatment after getting surgery to repair a torn bicep back in December. In the latest edition of Kliq This (via Fightful), Nash spoke about his experience with the treatment so far.

He said: “I got, I want to think maybe ten or twenty million shy of half a billion. So I think 480,000,000 million stem cells. I’ve never got anywhere near this [many]. I’ve never went down there this fucking beat up. I’m so blessed to have the connection, to have the ability to go down and get taken care of, and it’s life-changing. I’m in pain because of the procedures, and I’m in pain because I’m so beat to fuck. When I got there, I was in more pain. That’s the key. I was in more pain before I got the treatment. When I woke up today, I don’t know, I had a peacefulness about me. I think I probably hit like a mental, besides losing [Tristian], just physically, I’d hit such a fucking low, with my back herniation and my leg fucking up and my nerves in my leg not firing correctly, basically working out [and] trying to regain muscle control, and while I’m training, I feel an electric shock in my shoulder, and I fucking tear my bicep and tear my supraspinatus, so I haven’t trained weight-wise, I haven’t trained in 12 weeks, and that’s my outlet. So for 12 weeks, it’s not like I could train legs. So I’m doing more rehab and I’m riding the bike, but anybody that knows, you got to do a recumbent bike because you can’t, when your arm’s in a sling and you’re bent over on a stationary bike and you’re pedaling, it’s like, fuck.“