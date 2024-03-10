Kevin Nash Recalls Sting Helping Him Out Early In His Career

Kevin Nash reflected on his relationship with Sting throughout both men’s in-ring career following the latter’s retirement match at AEW Revolution. Nash recalled how The Icon helped him out when he was just getting started and more on Kliq This; you can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Sting helping him out: “Him and Lex [Luger] sometimes would pick up lunches when we were on the road because they were making cash and I wasn’t. The guys that are the partiers hang out together, and the guys that go to the gym hang out together and they were the gym guys. And on top of that, when I broke into the business I trained at Lex and Steve’s gym, Main Event Fitness in Atlanta and my wife did also. He was our star when I was in the first time… Steve was by far the number one guy, but you would have never known it.”

On what Sting was like off camera at that time: “He wasn’t insane by any means. He wasn’t a stupid ass, he’s always been smart, but like, he partied a little harder. He was always really smart. If he was going to have cocktails someplace, it would be at a Marriott that he was staying at.”