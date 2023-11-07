– During this week’s edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash offered Tony Khan a solution on how to fix the leak problem in AEW. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s real simple — I’m going to tell you guys how to do this. You tell two or three people the wrong information, and [if] it f—ing gets out, you know who the rat is. That’s like booking 101. Sit people down and tell them, ‘Hey I don’t want this to get out, but this is what we’re doing.’ And if it gets out, you’ve only told three people — guess what? Voila!”

As previously reported, AEW backstage producer and coach Jerry Lynn recently complained on social media about a story regarding AEW talents receiving their creative information later than usual. Lynn wrote at the time that this was happening due to people leaking information to the media. He stated, “Tony [Khan] tries to keep things confidential. You wouldn’t want to know everything before you see a movie. Anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product and the industry.”