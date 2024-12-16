Kevin Nash Says His Surgery Derailed WWE Plans With X-Pac and Eric Bischoff

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful, Kevin Nash revealed that his recent surgery for a torn bicep prevented him from doing something with X-Pac and Eric Bischoff in WWE. Both men were involved in an episode of NXT recently.

When asked if he met with X-Pac when he was in Florida, Nash replied: “No, I had the surgery the day he got in. I was supposed to do a thing with him and Eric.”

He was then asked if that would have been for ‘the Network’ and he confirmed that it was.