Kevin Nash Says His Surgery Derailed WWE Plans With X-Pac and Eric Bischoff
December 16, 2024 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful, Kevin Nash revealed that his recent surgery for a torn bicep prevented him from doing something with X-Pac and Eric Bischoff in WWE. Both men were involved in an episode of NXT recently.
When asked if he met with X-Pac when he was in Florida, Nash replied: “No, I had the surgery the day he got in. I was supposed to do a thing with him and Eric.”
He was then asked if that would have been for ‘the Network’ and he confirmed that it was.
