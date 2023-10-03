Kevin Nash Texted Triple H About Rumors He Was Getting Divorced

A very unsubstantiated rumor hit the internet last week suggesting that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were getting divorced, and Kevin Nash says he texted The Game about it. The rumor, which has no evidence of being true, made its way around social media last week and Nash addressed it on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On texting Triple H about the rumor: “My phone blows up and I’m thinking, ‘Oh god, who died?’… So, I text Paul [and] I said, ‘You okay? Everything all right? I’m here if you need anything.'”

On Triple H’s response: “He goes, ‘What’s happening in my life? I said, ‘Social media says you’re splitting with Stephanie.’ He responds to me, ‘F**k it, I wish somebody had told me that before I [got] dragged to this JV football game where my girls are cheerleading.”

On online trolls that make up rumors: “He finally gets a day off, it’s family time, and some trolls gotta f**k with you on your off day.”