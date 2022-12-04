– As previously reported, Kevin Nash was requesting fans subscribe to the the YouTube channel for his Kliq This podcast. Nash was looking for the channel to reach the 100,000 subscriber landmark so the channel could receive a plaque on the milestone from YouTube in memory of his late son, Tristen. The channel has now surpassed the 100,000 subscriber goal and currently has 132,000 subs, which is more than enough to earn the YouTube plaque.

Kevin Nash shared a message after the channel hit the mark, thanking fans for their support. He wrote, “I can’t thank you enough. I love you all. I know he watched this. You made my year not sting so much. It will be apart of his life. You’ve brought a beat down man to tears. Again with all my heart THANK YOU!!”

You can view Nash’s tweet below: