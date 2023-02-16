wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Thanks Fans For Support, Says He’s ‘Slowly Kicking Out’
February 16, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Kevin Nash thanked fans for their support after the passing of his son Tristen back in October. Nash has been very open about his grief process and how hard he took the loss, while fans have showed concern and sympathy online.
He wrote: “Slowly kicking out. To all of you who sent your love and support you’ll never know the positive effect of pure support and love. Thank you.”
Slowly kicking out. To all of you who sent your love and support you'll never know the positive effect of pure support and love. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/JpYTHyEYC7
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) February 16, 2023
