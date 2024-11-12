Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast (per Fightful). During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his belief about the state of competition between AEW and WWE.

Nash stated, “I talked to a very, very high-up WWE person, yes [Sean Oliver asked if he meant executive], and I won’t divulge his name. But I said to him, ‘I actually think that WCW in ‘92 was more of a threat to the WWE right now than AEW was, and he said, ‘Fuck, without a doubt.’”