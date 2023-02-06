Kevin Nash Thinks Bobby Lashley Is ‘Missing Something’

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful, Kevin Nash critiqued recent WWE performances of Bobby Lashey, noting that the former champion is ‘missing something.’ He did praise Lashley but said that he’s too nice to look like ‘a killer’.

Nash said: “I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems to be missing something. I don’t know what it is. Maybe [in response to Oliver asking if he meant Lashley’s promo skills]. I think he across to me like he is a nice guy. He’s not a killer. Bobby Lashley’s just not a killer. He’s a nice fucking guy. Brock Lesnar, he’s a nice guy, [but] he just has that something in him. Yeah [when Oliver says ‘Danger’]. Bobby Lashley, if you said, ‘Please, I’ve had enough,’ I think Bobby would stop. I think Brock would stomp you two more times.“