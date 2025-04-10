– Dduring a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash broke down the CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins feud heading into WrestleMania 41. He also shared his thoughts on AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on CM Punk: “Everything that Phil’s [Punk] doing is so spot on because it’s exactly how it should be. Everything feels just a tad underplayed, it feels real, now we’ve got a situation where we’re in the dreaded three-way.”

On there not being any heat between Roman Reigns and Punk: “Between Roman and Punk, there’s really not heat. I think that the conduit there is Paul [Heyman] kind of wavering with his alliance with Roman. I don’t know if I think it’s too subtle and we don’t have enough time … so I think you’re going to have to put something like a Hell in a Cell, you have to add an element to this match to allow them to sell while the other two guys do spots.”

His thoughts on Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles: “I think that Logan Paul and AJ [Styles] have a really good chance of stealing a WrestleMania moment. Number one, [Shane Helms] will put together a match for him and [Shane] worked that style.”

On how the match could steal the show: “Logan wants to f***ing do well. He’ll put in his time. I think it’s gonna be a match that’s gonna be very, very, very watchable with a chance to steal it … because they’re both going to [go all out].”

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins headlines WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflxi internationally.