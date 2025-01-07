wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Thinks Cody Rhodes Could Drag Him Through a Match If It Was Two Years Ago

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Diesel Kevin Nash WWE In Your House 1 Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash stated if it was two years ago, he thinks WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes could drag him through a wrestling match. Kevin Nash stated (via Fightful), “I think, not right now because I’m beat to shit, but if I was two years younger and I was healthy, I know that Cody [Rhodes] could drag my ass through there, and I’m coming home in one piece. No [I’d never do it].”

