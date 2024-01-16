– On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash had high praise for Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura’s Street Fight on last week’s WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: “I really thought that where Cody was going was wrong, but I think Cody has raised his opponent’s level, back to when he meant something because he was hot for a minute, and then he just kind of just fell off the earth. And I thought that it would be the opposite, I thought he would drag Cody’s push down. But last week…they’re in Portland, and they got with it.”

On how the match being No DQ helped it: “And the fact that they made it a f*****g No DQ, allowed it to be a little more diverse than the other matches had…and Cody got to show…I just thought it was a good piece of business for Cody. I’m still trying to figure out how somebody spits poison on other people, and it comes out of their mouth, that f*****g poison has no effect whatsoever while it’s in their mouth.”

Cody Rhodes won the Street Fight, bringing an end to his feud with Nakamura.