Kevin Nash Thinks Cody Rhodes Is Too Popular to Turn Heel Right Now

– During a recent edition of his Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the idea of a potential heel turn for WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. According to Nash, Cody is too popular to turn heel right now, and he’s a top merchandise seller.

Nash said on Cody (via WrestlingInc.com), “He doesn’t need to chase yet. He sold a million dollars of merchandise at WrestleMania, he’s clearly the hottest entity you have, and as I said in the last episode, he’s the only guy that has that work ethic that the guys had in our era. He’s signing two, three, four hundred belts … it will work if you put a heel factory against him.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Backlash France premium live event, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title for the first time against AJ Styles. The event was held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. It was broadcast live on Peacock.