Kevin Nash Thinks Drew McIntyre Has Become WWE’s Top Heel

– During a recent edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash praised the work of WWE Superstar, Drew McIntyre, calling him the top heel of the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on Drew McIntyre being WWE’s top heel: “Drew’s probably their top heel, I mean Roman of course, but Drew’s their top heel. At this point, is Roman really a heel? Rock is more of a heel, but like we talked about, out of respect we will play along with this.”

Kevin Nash on The Rock: “That’s what these people aren’t getting, nobody is thinking that The Rock is turning into a bad guy, he’s playing a bad guy, he’s good at it, he’s a really good actor. He’s a really good sports entertainer, and that’s why this all works.”

During last Monday’s WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre picked up another win over Jey Uso. McIntyre is scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40: Night 2 next month. The match will be held on Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.