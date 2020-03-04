wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Thinks Eric Bischoff Should Get His Own Hall of Fame Induction
Eric Bischoff will not be joining the nWo for their WWE Hall of Fame induction and while some think he should get in with the group, Kevin Nash thinks he should get in on his own. Nash posted to Twitter on Tuesday in answer to a fan who said that Bischoff deserves an induction as part of the WCW stable, expressing his own thoughts that Bischoff “should go in alone. His contributions warrant a solo induction.”
The former WCW President is of course best known for his time in WCW and in the creation of the nWo, but he also had memorable runs in WWE. The nWo induction will consist of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Nash and Sean Waltman.
I feel Eric should go in alone. His contributions warrant a solo induction
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) February 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- AEW Revolution Early PPV Numbers Have Reportedly ‘Done Well,’ B/R Live Numbers Increased ‘Over 10 Percent’
- VICE TV Releases Full Details on Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, New Trailer, Weekly After-Show
- Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW
- Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title