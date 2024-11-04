Kevin Nash Thinks He’s Going To WWE NXT Next Month

Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast (per Fightful).

During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he was going to NXT’s 2300 Arena show on November 6th. He responded by stating, “I think I’m going in December. I think like December…”

It’s unclear whether Nash will be at an upcoming episode of NXT. Nash recently attended WWE SummerSlam in August.