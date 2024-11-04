wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Thinks He’s Going To WWE NXT Next Month
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast (per Fightful).
During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked whether he was going to NXT’s 2300 Arena show on November 6th. He responded by stating, “I think I’m going in December. I think like December…”
It’s unclear whether Nash will be at an upcoming episode of NXT. Nash recently attended WWE SummerSlam in August.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Calls Kevin Nash’s WCW Skit Mocking Arn Anderson’s Retirement ‘Disgusting’
- Rob Van Dam On How Certain Moves Have Lost Their Shine In Today’s Wrestling
- Jim Ross Recalls Being the Scapegoat in Jeff Jarrett Contract Situation in 1999
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s Plans To Launch a New Company