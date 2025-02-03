Kevin Nash Thinks It Was Time For Triple H To Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame

On his Kliq This” podcast (per Fightful), Kevin Nash jokingly nominated Triple H for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame before revealing he’d already seen the announcement video.

“I’m going to go out on a limb for 2025, and I really think that it’s time that my Kliq friend, one of my dearest friends on earth, somebody I consider a brother, Paul Levesque, known as Triple H, 14-time world champion, I think it’s fucking time due that that man goes into the Hall of Fame. I’m going out on a limb. He’ll never do it. We’ve been trying to get him to do it. I saw [the video] on the internet. I was so fucking pissed off that Taker and Shawn took basically…you know what though, if I had to tag in somebody to be in the Kliq to come out with Shawn and put a Kliq guy, I think fucking [Undertaker] is a pretty, pretty good choice,” Nash said.