– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke highly of Karrion Kross, who he thinks is ready to be a main event talent in WWE.

Nash said on Karrion Kross (via Fightful), “I think there’s been a couple of times I thought that they were going to do something with him and they didn’t.” He later noted that Kross is “ready” to be a main event player in WWE, adding, “No, he’s definitely ready.”

Kross and The Final Testament recently defeated the Wyatt Sicks earlier this month on WWE Raw.