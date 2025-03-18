– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about Randy Orton needing to be the third man in the heel group with The Rock and John Cena. He believes Travis Scott isn’t a good as a member of the group and Orton should be his replacement. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock. It would be a copycat now, but if you packaged…I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third. You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get [Steve] Austin or ‘Taker, if they had a year left in them, then you could get that…you know what I mean? Then it’s a different era. It’s none of the new guys. But we’ve all timed out. I think Randy looks amazing right now.”

Randy Orton recently returned to WWE TV earlier this month at Elimination Chamber Toronto.