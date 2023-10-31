– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on how Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight should go down this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel. Nash suggested that the match should be made into a No DQ bout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on how the match should be booked as No Disqualification: “If you wanna draw me in, make it a no-DQ match. Now I’m like [delighted grunt] Roman’s gotta beat him clean. Are they willing to kibosh this kid’s run or are they gonna put 1,000 days of the company on a 40-year-old LA Knight?”

On Cody Rhodes being on the back-burner as a foil to Reigns: “You’ve got Cody on the back burner … so it’s like you can’t [have] two guys be the foil to Roman. The money’s always gonna be in the chase. As long as Cody’s chasing, he’s not hurt. How many great fighters have been dodged by guys? It makes their legacy strong.”

The Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight goes down on Sunday, November 4 at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is being held at Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.