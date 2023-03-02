Kevin Nash Thinks Vince McMahon Overvalued WWE To Reduce Chances of Sale

It was reported last month that Vince McMahon was believed to be looking to get $9 million from selling WWE, which is why he came back to the company. In the latest edition of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash said he thinks that McMahon is overvaluing the company in order to reduce the chances of it actually being sold.

He added that he couldn’t wrap his head around the asking price, noting that it was said to be worth $6 billion a couple of months ago. That’s the same value of the New York Yankees, according to Forbes. It’s Nash’s belief that McMahon doesn’t want to sell, but if he does, he wants to make enough money for it to be worth it.

Nash said: “It’s almost like I have no intention of selling my house. But if someone called me up and said ‘I’ll give you $3.5 million,’ I’m selling my house. But if you give me market value for it, it’s like, ‘Nah, man.’“