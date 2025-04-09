– Dduring a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash critiqued WWE booking Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Title at WrestleMania 41. Nash doesn’t care for the Triple Threat matchup, instead preferring Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on the choice to make the match a Triple Threat: “F***ing horrible in my estimation. I don’t want to see f***ing SKY and Bianca. I want to see Bianca and Rhea. I want to see Rhea and I don’t give a f**k who … she’s a f***ing star man.”

On why Adam Pearce should be fired: “Number one, I would fire the General Manager for putting Bianca as the referee and not having it be a no DQ match. That’s a stipulation right there. Bianca doesn’t want to wrestle Rhea, of course she’s going to f***ing [get involved]. I mean to put your babyface in that predicament, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

The Women’s World Title Bout goes down at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is slated for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.