Kevin Nash Gives His Thoughts On Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul, Was Surprised By How ‘Small’ Paul Was

On a recent edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. You can see some highlights below from the discussion:

On how small he thought Paul was: “I did get a chance to watch Reigns versus the Paul kid, from Saudi Arabia. I did get a chance to watch that. I’m gonna say this… I’m gonna get browbeaten because God forbid if Kevin Nash was to let anybody that wasn’t nine feet tall wrestle… I didn’t realize [Logan Paul] was that small. He was noticeably smaller than Roman Reigns.”

On Paul’s talent and wrestling training: “The kid’s talented. From what I can understand, he got a crash course from HBK (Shawn Michaels).”

On Roman having the “size of a man” in comparison: “Look at the size of Roman’s head next to his. That’s the size of a man. He can have an eleven inch penis but if it’s like a number two pencil, that’s one thing. But if it’s got a head like a softball, you’re still gonna be the man. That looks like Hunter working against me, size-wise.”

