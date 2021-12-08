wrestling / News
Kevin Nash to Make GCW Debut at Most Notorious In January
Kevin Nash is set to make his GCW debut next month. GCW announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing at their January 14th show Most Notorious show in Detroit, Michigan.
*Detroit Update*
KEVIN NASH comes HOME to DETROIT and visits GCW for the first time on Friday, Jan 14 at Harpo's!
Plus:
RHINO Returns
SHELLEY Returns
JACOBS Returns
&
SABU Comes HOME!
Get Tix:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
1/14/22 – 7PM
Harpo's – Detroit pic.twitter.com/OrDmvAVPaX
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 8, 2021
