Kevin Nash to Make GCW Debut at Most Notorious In January

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Nash GCW

Kevin Nash is set to make his GCW debut next month. GCW announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will be appearing at their January 14th show Most Notorious show in Detroit, Michigan.

You can see the full announcement below:

