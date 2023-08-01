Kevin Nash Trashes Use of Bed of Nails in AEW Blood & Guts Match

– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the bed of nails spot in the AEW Blood & Guts match that took place last month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on the bed of nails spot: “I’m not laying on f***ing nails. [If] I’m in the ring, or we are setting this up and we are talking about this in the back and they go, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do this thing with this f***ing thing of nails and don’t worry, you can’t get hurt.’ … ‘Okay, I’m not doing this. Go f*** yourselves.’ People always say, ‘F***ing Nash is a WWE guy,’ and it’s like, ‘Yeah,’ I don’t remember anything being that f***ing crazy.”

On the spot on his head where he would blade himself for wrestling: “I’ve got a patch up there, even still I could find it. I would just take that and take this finger and find it and I’d put it there. I wasn’t going to do my whole f***ing [head], I was going to have one f***ing gimmick and I figured when I get done I could have that plastic surgeoned.”

The AEW Blood & Guts match saw The Golden Elite defeat The Blackpool Combat Club on Dynamite on July 19.