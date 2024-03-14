Kevin Nash Says Vince McMahon Turned Down Budweiser Sponsorship in 1995

During the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash revealed that Budweiser offered to sponsor WWE in 1995, but Vince McMahon turned them down. Times have changed and WWE now has partnered with alcohol brands for sponsorships.

Nash said: “When I was champion, I went down to the Super Bowl, and I met a couple of pretty high-ups with Anheuser Busch. We went to the Maxim party and we drank, I think it was the Playboy wet and wild party back then, whatever it was. I had these guys interested in putting the Budweiser emblem on the turnbuckles at pay-per-views. Just pay-per-views. Not Raw, just the pay-per-view, something people were buying anyway. I knew what production was costing. They were talking around $200K. I brought it back. I brought it right to Vince and he says, ‘No, we’re competing with Disney.’ This was 95. Jump forward to 97 and they’re trying everything they can to get a fucking beer sponsor with Steve [Steve Austin].“